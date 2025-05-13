Teen says married gym lover lied about divorce then blamed him when caught. AITA?

"AITA for getting involved with a married woman who said she was getting divorced, and then 'ruining her life'?"

I (19M) met this woman (38F) at the gym a few months ago. She was super friendly, we started chatting often, and over time, it turned into something more. I know the age gap is a lot, and I was definitely unsure at first, but she made me feel seen and surprisingly comfortable.

Early on, I asked about her situation because I noticed she always avoided talking about her home life. That’s when she told me she was married, but she said the marriage was basically over and that they were in the middle of a divorce.

She made it seem like it was just a matter of time before everything was finalized. She said they were only still living together for the sake of their kids (M17 and 15), but weren’t really “together” anymore.