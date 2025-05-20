'Is it worth it to try to work things out with my BF who is jealous of my stepbrother?' MAJOR UPDATE

Ever since I moved back, BF has been on my case about spending too much time with SB. He gets really upset because we “drive around aimlessly” every day (I’m on a learners permit, and SB is helping me practice while the streets are empty) and the fact that we hang out and watch stuff together.

Heather weather was nice this week, and SB and I decided to eat our lunches in the backyard, picnic style. BF freaked out when he realized, accused me of going on “quarantine dates” behind his back. I didn’t even tell him this, I guess he stalked SB’s Instagram story. And it wasn’t a date, we are going into week 5 of quarantine, bored out of our minds and doing anything possible for a slight change of pace.