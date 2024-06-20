'Is my boyfriend lying about replacing my fish or am I paranoid?' MAJOR UPDATE

The truth hurts, but it's better than a lie.

"Is my boyfriend lying about replacing my fish?"

I’m seriously so confused. I returned home this morning from a 3 week trip in Japan to find my betta fish looking completely different. Now granted, my fish did get sick while i was away due to an infection a new Pleco had brought to the tank. I guess I’m just concerned that my boyfriend lied about my fish surviving.

I’ve had my betta for months now and he has never ever looked any different, or sick, and I did get him from my boyfriend's brothers ex-wife after she abandoned him. I thought I had brought him back from what he looked like then, which was not good or no where near what he looks like now.