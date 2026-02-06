'Is my boyfriend setting me up for future financial failure?'

But he also talks about what his stocks can get him, what he can do with them, and how he wants to trade with them. He talks more possessively over his stocks compared to how I talk about my retirement and personal savings, I see those as an investment into OUR future.

Truthfully, how he talked before never bothered me, not until he asked to take from OUR savings tonight. My boyfriend did the same thing he normally does when he proposes a stock, except this time he wanted to take a LOT of money. This made me feel uncomfortable as it wasn’t for an emergency, so I gave him some push back.