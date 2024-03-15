'Is my boyfriend trying to sabotage my grades or am I being paranoid?' UPDATED 2X

If your gut is telling you to investigate something, it's best to trust it. The worst case scenario? You're wrong, and at least you know the truth.

In a popular post on the Two Hot Takes subreddit, a woman shared her suspicions that her boyfriend was trying to sabotage her. She wrote:

"Is my boyfriend trying to sabotage my grades or am I being paranoid?"

I am using a different account because I have been having suspicions about my boyfriend. I (24f) am doing my masters in Data Science and it is a really hard subject for me. I will say I am very studious and always strived to get good grades. If I do well in masters I will get scholarship on my PHD. But lately somethings have been happening that has made me suspicious of my boyfriend, Liam (26m).