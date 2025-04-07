'Is my boyfriend's attitude about cleaning and household duties a dealbreaker?' MAJOR UPDATE

I suggested we both decide on chores we prefer doing to divide things up evenly (i.e. I handle laundry, he handles vacuuming, or whatever) or we could agree on a general "standard of cleanliness" to help each other follow and uphold. His response was that this would make him feel like we were roommates and not partners.

I tried to get him to explain this to me in more detail, but this devolved into him telling me that I'm starting to feel like a burden to him and that moving in together was a huge mistake. It felt like I was talking to someone I didn't even know or recognize. He told me "what good are you to me if you can't clean and take care of me" and that was the final straw for me.