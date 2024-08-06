'AITA for acting 'low class' at a buffet in front of my rich friend?'

'AITA for my behaviour at a buffet?'

Suspicious-Pussy writes:

Hi everyone, I (28F) recently reconnected with a friend (27F) from high school. Let's name her "Brenna". We were really close (like, think inseparable), but the distance after we moved away inevitably caused our friendship to dwindle.

I recently moved to her city with my husband, and it was like nothing had changed. After a few one-on-one lunches, she wanted to introduce me to some of her other friends from uni. We decided on an upscale buffet at a hotel.

I think it's relevant to include that the university she went to was known for its extremely wealthy and privileged students. Coming from an upper-middle-class background, I wasn't really sure what to expect or what we'd have to connect on, but she assured me it'd be okay and that everyone was really "down to earth."