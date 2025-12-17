'AITA for causing issues between my ex-husband and his GF by sticking up for my daughter?'

NTA, you acted in your daughter's best interests, and if the girlfriend casts herself in the Evil Stepmom role, dad should know.

BulbasaurRanch said:

You did exactly the right thing and didn’t engage with her nonsense. She is Kyle’s problem to temper. NTA

Top-Bit85 said:

She has a new baby and feels it's time to push Luna out. Ride her father's ass on this, Luna is going to be very hurt.

Or just tell him if she has no room there you want full custody and he can bump up the child support. Really set Wendy's hormones into overdrive!