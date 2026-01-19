'I've been mailing my toenail clippings to my childhood bully once a month for 11 years.'

So this is weird and I've never told anyone but here we go.
When I was in middle school there was this kid Marcus who made my life miserable.
Like not just regular bullying, he was creative about it. One time he convinced half our grade that I crapped myself at a sleepover that I wasn't even at. another time he found out I had a crush on this girl Emily and he asked her out specifically to tell me about it in detail. Jest cruel stuff constantly for like 3 years. Anyway fast forward to 2014. I'm in college, haven't thought about Marcus in a while.
I'm scrolling facebook and I see his mom posted something about a garage sale and her address was right there in the post. I screenshot it. don't know why. just did. So that night I'm clipping my toenails watching TV and I look at the little pile and i look at my phone with the screenshot and i just thought....
I put them in an envelope. No note. No return address. Mailed it the next day. Felt stupid immediately after. Figured that was it, got it out of my system, whatever. But then a month later I'm clipping my toenails again and i just. did it again. That was 11 years ago. I have not missed a single month. I've mailed them from different cities when I'm traveling for work.
I don't even think about it that much anymore it's just part of my routine now. First of the month, rent and toenails. The thing is I have no idea if he even opens them. Or if he throws them away immediately. Or if his wife opens the mail and has been hiding it from him for years. I have genuinely no idea and honestly I don't really care?
Like I'm not doing this for a reaction. I think I just like knowing that somewhere out there these envelopes exist. I looked him up recently and he's got a wife and kids now. Nice house. Seems happy. Good for him I guess. I found his new address when they moved a few years ago. Took like 10 minutes.
Sometimes I wonder if I should stop. I have a decent job and a wife too and normal life stuff. And also once a month I mail my toenails to a man who was mean to me when we were 12. There's probably something wrong with me. Anyway yeah that's it. felt like typing it out finally.
ihavetoomanyeggs wrote:
Unpopular opinion apparently but this is actually psychotic. Yes bullying is horrible but A) the worst examples you can think of are not exceptionally bad and B) you were both 12 at the time. Getting toenails sent in the mail with no return address has to be very unsettling, ESPECIALLY after he moves and they keep coming.
For all he knows, he might have a crazy stalker and his family could be in danger. And he's had to worry about that for 11 years, never knowing if and when the toenails might escalate to something worse. That isn't petty, that's sick and cruel.
el_diablo_blanco27 wrote:
It's really not quite the amazing revenge you think it is. One, you obviously think about this person all the time so they're living rent free in your head. Second, you've wasted money and effort over the years on someone who obviously knows what's in the mail at this point and just throws it away like any other piece of junk mail.
They have no point of reference for what you're doing or who you are, their lives are way less affected by this stunt than yours is, move on.
DJGumDrop wrote:
Am I the only one who this its kind of sad to hold on to a high school bully 11 years later? Some kid that doesn’t exist anymore has been living in your adult mind for this long, my friend I think it’s time to move on from the past. That being said, thank you for being the most unhinged thing I’ll read today.
Competitive_Tree_113 wrote:
That's hilarious and so weird. I would love to know what he thinks about his monthly nails. WTF.
Planet_Smasher wrote:
You should skip it one month so he thinks he's finally free of toenails, then boom, two months' worth of toenails in the next envelope.
ILikeMagicz wrote:
I'm gonna go against all the people woohooing you for this…you need help friend.
You have a very unhealthy obsession with this person, and if you say you don't, 11 years is pretty telling. Deny it all ya want, you need mental help.
ENCDawg wrote:
I find this hard to believe (11 years and the guy never reported it?) but if it’s true you should know that sending mail like this would easily be considered harassment. Don’t mess with the USPS.
rust-e-apples wrote:
Holy crap this is awesome.
In all likelihood, he's figured out your pattern or recognizes when an envelope has toenails in it and just throws them away, but there's gotta be a time every now and then when he's like "aww, goddamnit, more toenails!"
that_lad wrote:
I know everyone is saying "never stop."
I think the opposite, stop for a few months. Let him think hos nightmare is over, then restart it. Just to torment him.