'AITA after finding out that I've been paying rent to my husband and his mom?'

A lot of people really struggle to see it this way and instead treat marriage like some kind of loose arrangement between two separate individuals. If they’re really a team, the wife paying rent to the husband is a pointless transfer of money from the team to itself. He’s treating the assets as being separate from his own, then taking from her and keeping a private fund for himself.

If she’s not aware of a $700 check being deposited into a shared account shortly after she writes a $700 check to her “landlord,” that means the money is going somewhere she doesn’t have visibility into, and it’s being used for purposes she’s not aware of. Best case: the husband is saving the money in an emergency fund.