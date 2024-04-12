'I've been with my husband 20 years. I noticed rubbers missing from his stash. Do I confront him?' UPDATED

If your gut is telling you to investigate, it's best to investigate.

"I (40f), married to my husband (44m) for 20 years, noticed rubbers missing from his stash. How do I confront him?"

I (40f) have been married to hubby (44m) for 20 years, together 25 years (high school). He left on a trip with our eldest daughter (21) to his home country, while I stayed home due to work and school obligations. They are due to come home in a few days, but my daughter flies in two days before her dad.

Out of a feeling, I checked my husbands toiletry bag the night before he left to see if he packed any c*nd*ms. He didn’t. Then I checked the stash and there were exactly 10, same as I last checked a while back. The next day I left for work while he was still packing. When I came back he was done and I took them both to the airport.