'I’ve known about my husband's affair for years and it's made me a bitter and angry person.' UPDATED

HayWhatsCooking wrote:

This is so depressing. Get therapy. If not for yourself, at least for your son. He deserves a healthy mother and a good example of how to treat a woman.

Mindless_Ad4498 wrote:

You stayed because he gave a necklace engraved with your son's name? Girl... I've seen better reasons to stay with a cheating partner, you could've bought a necklace like that yourself. Stand up!!!

mak_zaddy wrote:

Girl…GURL. you are NOT doing your son any favors. In fact, you’re setting a horrible example for him because you would be surprised how much kids notice the tension.

Also stop sleeping with him. Get tested. Start getting your ducks in a row. You deserve to have a life without becoming a bitter person.