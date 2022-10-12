Jealous boyfriend lies to gf's ex-girlfriend, says she's dead, ex mourns fake death.

This story is a doozy. Check out this wild story on Reddit:
I (23f) have been with my girlfriend (22f) for about 2 years. My gf has an ex girlfriend (let's call her Ashley). They are best friends now, after splitting up like 3 years ago. It just didn't work out.
Now, I never liked Ashley. I guess it's understandable. I'm a jealous person. I never made a big deal out of it tho, until 2 months ago. My gf spent A LOT of her free time with Ashley.
I was even about to bring it up to her somehow, in a polite way obviously. Well, my gf suggested a threesome while we were talking about our sexualities etc. Not only I'm not really sexually open when it comes to involving other people, but she wanted our partner to be Ashley.