Jealous teen prefers to wake up at 4 AM instead of telling sister she's annoying.

When you're young, having siblings is sometimes the worst; when you get older, they are sometimes the worst. But the future is far, and the present is now, and siblings will fight. Maybe, in the future, they'll realize blood is thicker than water (don't look up the full quote).
He writes:
I(17M) have been taking my brother(15M) with me for runs. We tend to go at 6:30 in the morning, and it's been relaxing. My brother and I have also got along much better as a result, and I've gotten to know my brother a lot better.
The problem is that my younger sister(13F) also wants to join. But she's an absolute brat in terms of personality. She always snitches on my brother and me, and our parents treat her like the golden child.
She's also annoying and has low tolerance and patience for anything difficult. Plus, I don't want to have to babysit a kid and run simultaneously. My sister started waking up at 6:30 to try and catch us, and she would usually involve our parents, so for about a week, she came running with us.
It was pretty bad; she didn't know anything about proper pacing or running form/mechanics and didn't know how to expend the least amount of energy with foot placement. She would get mad at us for running for so long and annoyed if we talked since 'it disturbed her rhythm.'
I finally got tired of this and told my brother we'd start early. For the next couple of weeks, we left at 4:30ish and told our sister that we didn't want to run anymore, so she stopped waking up at 6:30.
But now my brother's feeling bad and saying that maybe we shouldn't have lied. We should have told her upfront she was not welcome, but I didn't want to have that kind of conversation.
The internet is full of sibling rivalries.
9okm says:
Soft YTA (You're the A&%hole. Have that conversation. Explain why you don't like running with her, and give her a chance to change her behavior. Without any guidance, that's a lot more difficult.
HoutarouOrekiSan says:
NTA (Not the A#!hole for getting annoyed and wanting to run with your brother, but YTA for not being honest with her. Perhaps, you guys can find a middle ground. She's 13; why lie, instead of having an honest convo with her and your parents involved and finding a middle ground?
SecretTimeTrash says:
YTA - but it's because you didn't communicate with your sister. She's the youngest, and she likes you guys. She's willing to try and do something she has little to no experience doing to spend time with you guys.
Also, a 13 yr old doesn't need a babysitter. She must feel like it's not her against you and your brother. If you want to talk, talk. If that messes up her pacing, she could wear earbuds until she's got them down. You could also try to show her proper running technique so she gets better at running with you guys.
She's your sister; if you want to isolate her from you and your brother, that's your prerogative. But it's also one of the bigger reasons I'm 34 yrs old and haven't spoken to my sisters in over a decade. They have kids I've never met and whole lives I know nothing about because, as a kid, it was me vs. them, so as an adult, I didn't see a good reason to continue dealing with people who didn't seem to give a damn about me.
Do as you like, but consider how that will impact your relationships with her and your brother. Siblings don't automatically love each other because they're related. That's a myth. ALL relationships take work and effort.
OP, your little sister is 13. She's going to be a little monster for at least a few more years.