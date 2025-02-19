'AITA for quitting my 'job' as SAHM if my husband won't give me access to 'his' paycheck?' + MAJOR UPDATE

But he seemed to think any amount of anger with a friend or loved one was out of place. At first I thought I was just more comfortable verbalizing things but last week I googled some of the things he has said to me and an article popped up about invalidation and said it was genuine emotional abuse.

I started to really think about it and he actually told me not to talk about how sad I was when we had to leave our youngest in the NICU after she was born 8 weeks early. I was so sad and felt so alone and was being told I shouldn’t even talk about it. I forwarded him the article and he apologized but also said he doesn’t believe he is emotionally abusive - he just did that one thing wrong.