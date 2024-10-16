Woman shocked to learn her husband’s friend introduced her to his mistress during dinner. AITA?

When is time to leave we all got out of the restaurant but she’s on the restroom, it’s freezing cold so we said bye and I told his friend “say bye to your wife, it was really nice to meet her” he looked at me, laughed and says “she’s not my wife” I am SHOCKED so I go like “oh sorry my bad.”

We got in the car and I’m speechless, so my husband asks me what’s wrong and I asked him what was that about, isn’t she the mother of his kids? Is she basically his mistress? He explained to me that he’s on an arranged religious marriage so it’s different and “this is the girl he actually loves and takes everywhere”