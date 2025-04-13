Women gets her revenge after decades.'My junior high school bully ended up massaging my butt.' AITA?

My junior high bullies; one ended up marrying my brother and the other one is one of the biggest fans of my art and has bought paintings from me. Brother ended up divorcing his wife because she was kind of crazy. You just never know how people will turn out.

Ishaan863

"You just never know how people will turn out." Yeah that's why OP's story doesn't hit for me like. 40 years later are they even the same person. If you ask me there's a ten to twenty year "revenge range" where if you get them, fair. Anything after that is like...just let it go. Unless it's something drastic like them blowing up your family or something.

Lawlesslady63 (OP)