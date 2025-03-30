'I think I just dumped my boyfriend because he proposed.' AITA? + UPDATE

Edit: He gave me his reasoning through messages and voicemails. His stance is that there's an importance to the tradition, and family is important, and there's mentions of my parents meeting our kids one day and dad walking me down the aisle at our wedding.

He seems to think the whole thing's fixable and it sounds like they gave him some fake story about them grounding me so I ran away or something equally minor on their part and drastic on mine.

He's also said that they seemed like nice people and if he'd gotten a bad feeling when he was messaging my mum he would never have gone to meet them. From what he's said they asked about me, specifically what I do and my workplace, and he's given them this information, but no means of contacting me directly.