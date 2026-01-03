"AITA for not giving my nephew the gift we bought him after he ignored me the entire evening?"

My nephew is 12 and we see him maybe once or twice per year. He's not a particularly nice or polite child, mainly because his parents have never focused on manners or boundaries. We bought him a gift card as a holiday present and were going to give it to him in person. My wife and I hosted a family dinner with 12 people, including my nephew and his mother.

When he walked in, he didn't acknowledge either me or my wife. Did not say hello or engage with us once in over three hours of being in my home. I told myself that I was going to give him the gift card when he finally approached me and said hello. After he left for the night without saying a word to me, the gift card was still on the counter where it had been all evening.