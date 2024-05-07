Sister convinces parents to keep 'attention seeking' adopted sister at boarding school. AITA?

Yeah, it’s nice to have an extra pair of hands to help out around the house or to help me with my projects, and she’s friendly and easygoing, but she’s always trying to get our parent’s attention or our attention or showing off in a blatant bid for praise.

She sulks when we go to post-adoption events or do the things our parents have set up to make sure I and Mary feel loved and comfortable. She hates being left alone for too long, even though there are obviously going to be things Annette’s not a part of since she’s the only bio kid and she’s gone more than half the year.