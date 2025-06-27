'AITA for telling a woman to keep her comments to herself on an elevator?'

BakingWaking writes:
This happened earlier today. I was waiting for the elevator in my office building. The doors opened, no one was directly in front of me, so I stepped in. A woman and an elderly couple were just behind me, but I hadn’t seen or heard them until after I got on.
As soon as I stepped in, the woman complained out loud that I didn’t let her on first. I was caught off guard, but I apologized and said there was plenty of room for everyone, so it wasn’t a big deal. I wasn’t trying to cut anyone off; I genuinely didn’t notice anyone behind me.
She got on with the couple but kept going, saying how rude I was, how I had no manners, how people like me are what’s wrong these days, stuff like that. This went on for at least a minute, maybe more, and eventually I snapped a bit.
I raised my voice and said, "Could you just keep your comments to yourself?" She went quiet, but the old couple whispered something to her and gave me a look. Now I’m wondering if I just confirmed whatever idea they had about me, like maybe I actually was the jerk here. I honestly didn’t mean to offend anyone. I just wanted to ride the elevator in peace. So, AITA for finally telling her to be quiet?
Downtown_Cat_1745 says:
I was once on a crowded bus with groceries on my lap. I was only a couple of blocks from my home, and an elderly woman got on and asked me to give up my seat. I said that between the crowding and my shopping bags, I physically couldn’t get out of my seat and step aside to give her enough room so that she could take my place.
But that I was about to get off the bus and she could have my seat then. She informed me that when I died I would be going to hell for my actions on that day. Entitled, rude young people grow up to be entitled, rude old people. Don’t sweat it.
Imagine_soggy_bread says:
NTA. You didn’t start the conflict, you apologized, and you only responded when the behavior became excessive. It’s okay to set boundaries when someone is being hostile in a confined space like an elevator. So no you’re not the a%#$ole here.
hyundai-gt says:
Why would someone behind you get on first? NTA.
bestbangsincethbig1 says:
If they think that's what's wrong with the world, their world is too small. Weird etiquette rules like this baffle me.