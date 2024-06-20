'AITA for keeping my marriage and home ownership a secret from my parents?' UPDATED

On that note, we have some very exciting news - I just found out that I am pregnant! We will wait until I am three months before we start telling people, but I am so excited that I couldn't resist telling all the kind people who helped me out so much the other day.

I also had a bit of a chat to D, who was a bit of a deer-in-headlights the other day. Just to answer some questions that I was asked a few times in the comments:

Q. If D is a childhood friend, why would she invite your parents to your house? Surely she would know the situation?