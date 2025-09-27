'AITA for keeping all my household items in my room until I move so my brother can't use them?'

He contributed very little—he gave me grocery money once ($50). Meanwhile, he complained about things like my daughter using too much toilet paper (she’s four, I’m just glad she makes it to the toilet), not enough meat in the house, or me not taking the trash out, while he barely helped.

Financially, I’ve also carried more than my share. We split rent, but I also help with electricity, and sometimes cover his part of the rent when he’s short. On top of that, I pay for renters' insurance and internet—he’s never contributed to either. I even helped fix his car and drove him to work for five months while it was in the shop.