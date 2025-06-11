'AITA for keeping the bridesmaid dress and wearing it?' 'I got kicked out of the wedding.'

So I (26F) was supposed to be a bridesmaid for my friend’s (27F) wedding we used to be close in college but haven’t really talked that much since then. I honestly was kinda surprised she even asked me.
Planning was a disaster she was micromanaging every single thing and kept acting like we were all just accessories in her aesthetic she wanted us to have identical nails and lashes and like I get wanting a vibe but I said in the group chat...
I wasn’t doing long fake nails since I work in healthcare and she got mad and made some comment like “then maybe you’re not a fit for the bridal party” so I said “maybe I’m not” and I guess that was that.
Few days later she texted me saying she was taking me out of the wedding party but I could still come as a guest, which tbh felt kinda humiliating especially after I already bought the dress shoes and paid for alterations. Over $350.
I asked if I could still wear the dress to the wedding since it’s not like I can return it and she said absolutely not she doesn’t want anyone wearing that dress unless they’re in the photos and didn’t want “reminders of negativity” at her wedding.
So I didn’t go. But yeah two days later I wore the dress to brunch and posted pics and tagged the store it was definitely the same dress and same color scheme she used for the wedding so our mutuals realized it and I guess it got back to her.
She sent this whole thing about how I was being disrespectful and intentionally trying to ruin her vibe and I was like ??? It’s a dress I paid for and it looks good. Some friends say I had every right, others say I clearly posted it to stir the pot which I didn’t the dress was expensive and the brunch was very formal and I needed a dress and I had it so I wore it. AITA?
Allaboutbird said:
NTA. If she was that concerned about you wearing the dress elsewhere then she could have given you the money and bought it back from you. It's your dress and you can do what you want with it. She's desperate to cause drama - don't let her take up any more of your energy.
TemptingPenguin369 said:
NTA. She had a very simple remedy if she wanted to keep your dress from being used other than as her bridesmaid: She could have bought it back from you.
OwlPrincess42 said:
NTA. You def did it to stir the pot tho. A bridesmaid dress to brunch? lol. Screw your friend though.
BadgerHoldingRoses said:
NTA. The dress is yours. You can wear it food shopping or having high tea with the Duchess of Windsor. And post as many pics as you like. Your "friend" can get bent. She sounds like a high-maintenance nightmare.
Crazy-Judgment-2624 said:
NTA. You did nothing wrong. She's barely your friend, so just cut your losses and end enjoy your dress for many more experiences to come.
FreshmanFemme said:
NTA. You paid for the dress, it's yours to wear when and where you please. A wedding shouldn't be about control, it should be about celebration.