'AITA for keeping my brother out of the business and deleting our content?'

I told him I’d gotten an accountant and needed all the paperwork, passwords and information regarding spendings. He seemed confused but supplied everything. He started acting weird, saying that he felt under the microscope.

I told him if he’s done nothing wrong, he’s got nothing to worry about. That made him angry and said that I was insinuating things. I told him he was a disappointment to our dream.

In a kneejerk response he said I could have everything. So I took it all. I changed all the locks, the passwords, the ownership papers, etc. I also deleted all our old videos, posted a new video announcing my new channel direction and gave it a new name.