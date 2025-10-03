"AITA for keeping my cat even though my roommate's boyfriend is allergic?"

My roommate who I have 10 months left on the lease with is demanding I get rid of the cat l adopted two weeks ago because her boyfriend is allergic and is having "severe" allergic reactions even when he is not around my apartment or my roommate.

She knew he was allergic before I adopted the cat and told me I could get the cat if I took precautions to reduce the allergens. An expectation was set that we would see how things go for two weeks - I really meant a little longer than that but she took it literally.