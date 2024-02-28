Stepmom tells grieving kids, 'your dad left this house to me; get out.' AITA?

"AITA for telling my step-kids that the house is mine, your father left it to me and you are never getting it"

Natural-Ad8162

I’m using step-kids to make it clearer. My husband passed away, I married him when his kids were all adults. They have never been nice to me since they see my husband replacing his late wife.

To be honest, it has been a nightmare festival with them. They have never respected that I am married to him. Any wedding invites or events they made it clear I was not wanted. Agruement after argument.

A few years ago, I told him to stop fighting with them about letting me come to events. When he goes out I’ll get a spa or something. This whole situation made him very angry at his kids and, when he passed, everything went to me. This included the kids' childhood home.