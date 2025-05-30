'AITA for keeping inheritance from birth mother instead of splitting with adoptive siblings?'

NTA - your siblings are entitled and irrational. It doesn't matter if they are adopted too - your birth mom (not theirs) left you something. It's yours - the only thing you'll have from a woman who birthed you and clearly never stopped loving you.

Use this for something big - an education or towards a house. Don't squander it. Let it always remind you that the woman who conceived you never forgot you and always loved you.

NTA. It was from your birth mother, not theirs. Fairness doesn't factor in - it's just what the situation is. Honestly, their attitude is pretty disgusting and greedy. You are literally entitled to your inheritance, they are not. Don't give it up because of their b#$lying.