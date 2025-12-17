'AITA for keeping a jar of peanut butter specifically for setting mouse traps?'

Is this an arrested development reference? He would maybe relate to that and see he might be the AH.

SweetT333 wrote:

After having several conversations and labeling and moving the jar HE'S STILL eating the mouse peanut butter??!! Does he smoke and get the munchies so bad that he don't care what he eats?? I just don't understand how or why he's still going after this jar. This is so dumb.

Grrrrr_Arghh wrote:

NTA. I'm sorry, but this is SO FUNNY. I hope you can be reassured by these comments that you're NTA so you can move on to enjoying how truly hilarious this was. You did everything right. You asked him and got his approval.