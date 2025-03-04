'AITA for keeping the kids from their dad?' 'I have primary custody.'

"AITA for keeping the kids from their dad?"

My ex and I have 2 kids (4f 6m). I have primary custody and my ex has them on weekends. I had to attend a conference 6 hours away from my house from Wednesday-Monday. I asked my ex if he could keep the kids and he was only willing to do it if I gave half the child support back for the month. I said no and he told me to figure something out with the kids.

My good friend and our former nanny lives almost exactly halfway to the conference. She’s had the kids overnight plenty of times, her kids get along great with my kids, and her husband is great with the kids so it worked out great. They also have a pool with a water slide and a trampoline so my kids had the time of their lives.