'AITA for keeping my late wife's money aside for our children?'

My wife then said that we could pay for extra curricular's for all four kids out of the money and have that off our minds and we could get back to saving, etc. I said no. She told me I'm acting like my late wife had left a will with instructions, which she didn't, and she also accused me of treating my stepdaughter and my youngest child like they are less deserving.

I said the money is not mine. It was my late wife's and it will be our children's and that my wife should stop treating it as anything else. She told me I'm being very unreasonable. AITA?

Here were the top rated comments from readers in response to the OP's post:

