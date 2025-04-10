'AITA for wanting my dress back from my sister even though she got married in it?' UPDATED

The next day I wake up to about a dozen missed calls and even more texts from my sister, asking if mum gave me "my dress", by which I mean my sister was saying "my dress" like it's hers. I say that yes, mum gave me "my" dress back. Sister loses her sh!t. Says mum didn't check with her first, it's her wedding dress, and she wanted to keep it. I say she didn't ask, she says that she just assumed, I say it's my dress.

My sister says that's not fair as she didn't get the big white dress she'd dreamed of, and I shouldn't have assumed I'd be getting it back after she got married in it, then she asks me to give it to her as a wedding gift. I say no.