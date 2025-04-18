'AITA for keeping my wedding venue a secret from my sister?' UPDATED

"AITA For Keeping My (25 F) Wedding Venue Secret From My Sister?"

I’m in a bit of a pickle and could use your judgement. Pls do not hesitate to give me your honest opinions Here’s the sitch: My biological father (50), who I am estranged from and have absolutely no contact with, is really obsessed with me. Stalkerish, Allerleirauh-level obsessed.

In the past, my sister (27), not out of malice but due to her carelessness, has given him information about my whereabouts and activities, despite my explicit instructions not to. Once again, I don’t think she was being malicious!

She just genuinely is a very bubbly and excitable person, she gets excited about my achievements (etc) then blurts out what I’m doing completely thoughtlessly. She does this with a lot of stuff, with a lot of people. This has led to several not so great moments and confrontations.