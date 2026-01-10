"AITA for keeping my reception venue when I couldn't get a refund?"

My fiancee cheated on me and I found out about six weeks ago. I called off our wedding. Sorry to be so matter of fact about it but I'm still not okay. I managed to get partial refunds on almost everything. The photographer only kept $200 of our deposit.

Our church doesn't charge members for using it for weddings. But they also did not allow alcohol in their reception hall so we booked that separately. The venue had a strict policy of not giving back any money without three months notice. Since I only gave a month and a half and had paid in full I was getting nothing back. I was pissed.