"AITA for keeping some of my bonus secret from my husband?"

I (47f) and my husband (51m) have been married for over 20 years. We operate our accounts jointly with all of our salaries being paid into the joint account each month and all bills including mortgage being paid from the joint account.

I earn approximately 25% more than my husband as a salary but our wages are basically pooled for family use. This is where I think I might be the AH. I am also entitled to an annual bonus. I have been secretly diverting approximately 20% of that bonus to an account only in my name.