'AITA for kicking my husband out because he accused me of having an affair with my BIL?' UPDATED

Your BIL isn't acting like a brother, he's acting like a boyfriend. He:

• comforts you when your husband is away • he "helps you out" when you're alone and that's why you're "so damn close"

• took care of you for a week and stayed at your house while doing so • says he has to act this way due to your husband being absent

And you're acting like a girlfriend. You provided physical comfort to this man right after he told you your husband wasn't okay with it. YTA

No-Heart3827 OP responded:

F^$% no, my bil isn't acting like a 'boyfriend' and I am not acting like his 'girlfriend'