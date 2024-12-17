'AITA for threatening to kick my Maid of Honor and her partner out of the bridal party 10 days before my wedding?' + UPDATE

Crickets for the next few days. Yesterday, I tried to call her several times with no answer. So, I went to her home to check in on her. We waited for about 10 minutes outside. We could hear them inside and we called both her and her bf to see if they were okay.

Finally I left. I spoke to my wedding manager (who is also my uncle) to get his opinion on it as well as my mother. Both of them said that I only get one wedding day. I need to focus on my happiness right now.

They both advised me to send her a text saying that if I don't here from her or her bf by a certain day, I need to move forward. "The show must go on." I ended up sending this message to her.