'AITA if I kick my brother out for cursing at me in my own house?' UPDATED

As we all guessed she sided with my brother. It was an 1 hour call so I might skip certain things but I remember her blaming me for leaving food in the refrigerator for my brother. Apparently, paying the bills, cleaning, doing the laundry and cooking are not enough, I also have to call him to the table and make sure he does eat. Her exact words were "you are treating him as if he is a stray dog."

I will let this sink in for you guys. Surprisingly, she did not know my brother does not pay for anything. It is very convenient my brother forgot to tell her this. She denied always siding with him. I told her to give me 1 example when she sided with me. She could not. Well, of course. At the end of our call, I told her I am used to not having a mother in my life but if she truly loves my brother she should stop spoiling him.