'AITA if I kick my friend and her baby out and refuse to pay for her TV my son 'broke'?'

At this point I’m boiling inside. Not only has she rearranged my whole house, raked my leaves, set up my front plants and decor neatly. Everything expect the dishes and what I really need done. She is supposed to be going to online school, but claims she is too busy with her 1 year old she can’t.

But she manages to rake leaves, label all my cabinets, sweep, mop,ect. Everything but the dishes, which is the main thing I asked her to do while I was at work. I don’t know how to react without getting upset.

I really want her out and go back in our agreement. She is over stepping boundaries, over reacting when I try to set boundaries. I need a way to calmly tell her to get out?!

Thanks in advance. Sorry if there are some missing details. Ask and I’ll elaborate.