'WIBTA if I kick my sister out of my house for lying about spending time with her BF?'

So I (34 f) have a little sister (28 f) that needed somewhere to go to get her and her 3 small kids away from her abusive boyfriend. My wife and I had just moved across the country, back to my hometown, to be closer to the family literally about two weeks prior to us giving her somewhere safe to stay.
Shortly after that she made up a story about taking the kids camping with her two best friends. Later, we find out (from the kids) that they were actually with said ex boyfriend. I sat her down and explained to her that I knew the truth and that I knew she lied to me. She altered the story slightly to include him saying he “just showed up” yet none of the other friends were even there😐
Fast forward to this weekend and my wife and I are out of town. Sister is at the housing watching the dogs so she reaches out and says her and her best friend are taking a trip to Colorado. Cool. I tell her to have so much fun.
We converse a bit about Colorado over the weekend and then I went to text her again and her location popped up (she had said a few days before that she was setting up Siri and it must have messed up her location settings when I asked why her location was off).
Her location said she was in Arkansas (which she used to take a lot of trips to when she was dating the ex boyfriend) so I straight up ask her “hey why are you in Arkansas?” And she replies saying they changed the plan due to money and I said “Is that true?
Cause I know you went to AR with *ex boyfriend” all the time and really hope you’re not lying to me again”. She went on to assure me she was telling the truth even adding in more detail about her friend and what they did.
That was yesterday. I got an unrelated call today from one of my best friends. We talked about things in our lives going on since I’d been out of state and then she asks if my sister was dating that guy again. I ask her why she’d ask and she says because they just went on a trip together and she saw it on facebook. He posted multiple pictures and even named the exact place my sister had claimed to be with her friend.
I set a boundary, after the first lie, that if she wanted to live with us then she couldn’t also be with him. Now, if she wants to go date that loser then it’s her life and she absolutely can…just not while living with us. Also, that she can’t lie to me. We are trusting her with our home, our pets, and everything that comes with it. It’s supposed to be our safe space and this guy is OFF THE RAILS.
AITA for wanting to kick her out for lying to me and hanging out with him?
Also just to add some context- the kids are not his and they dated for about a year with MANY breakups throughout and even phone calls to me when I was visiting to legitimately come save her from him when he was being violent. I’ve been in a few abusive relationships myself so I understand that aspect but it’s just such a bummer that she’s put us in this position :/
AdhesivenessGlad3325 said:
TBH, NTA at all man. Sucks she's going thru a tough time but she's gotta respect ur house rules esp. when it involves an abusive ex. She's taking advantage of ur kindness and trust, which ain't cool. You're lookin out for your fam and that's what matters most. Tough love's necessary sometimes.
Better-Turnover2783 said:
NTA. Have the friend send you screenshots for proof before you talk to her. At this point you don't even know if ex has been inside your new house while you've been gone. Let her know you're putting up cameras and you will let CPS know she's back with the abusive ex and it's impacting the kids. She can fess up and get her act together or find alternatives. Protect your peace.
notgonnalie80 said:
NTA. Trust is the basis for any healthy relationship. She has proven she does not value your trust therefore she does not value your relationship. She needs to understand she cannot abuse your kindness. Tough love her out of your house so she can learn the value of trust.
Mommabroyles said:
NTA if you will be back before her you need to pack her stuff and have it on the porch waiting.
Also how is she watching your pets if she went on a trip?
OP responded:
She let me know she was going on the trip so she was having our other sister come stay and watch them!