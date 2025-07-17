'WIBTA if I kick my sister out of my house for lying about spending time with her BF?'

"WIBTA if I kick my little sister out of my house for lying?"

So I (34 f) have a little sister (28 f) that needed somewhere to go to get her and her 3 small kids away from her abusive boyfriend. My wife and I had just moved across the country, back to my hometown, to be closer to the family literally about two weeks prior to us giving her somewhere safe to stay.

Shortly after that she made up a story about taking the kids camping with her two best friends. Later, we find out (from the kids) that they were actually with said ex boyfriend. I sat her down and explained to her that I knew the truth and that I knew she lied to me. She altered the story slightly to include him saying he “just showed up” yet none of the other friends were even there😐