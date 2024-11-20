Husband increasingly uncomfortable with SIL's 'inappropriate behavior; 'Every boundary, she's crossed.' AITA?

Initially everything was going well. My daughter loved her aunt and she would spent a lot of time with V. It also took some load of my wife as being with a child 24/7 can cause a lot of stress. But after a couple of months, I started noticing weired behaviour on her part.

Firstly she came home one day and announced that she had lost her bus pass and requested that I drop her to college on my way to office untill she gets her pass issued again. Which I thought was an honest mistake and could happen to anybody.

But it was during those rides that i felt something wiered was going on. First couple of days were fine but on the third day she started asking me questions about our marriage life. How did we meet? who initiated the contact?