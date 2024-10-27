"AITA for kicking out my dad after he said he 'couldn’t afford to feed me anymore'?"

Here’s the backstory. 28M, got my own house now. Moved out at 18, not really by choice—my dad basically pushed me out. Our relationship’s been rocky since then. He’s always been a huge drinker and smoker, which caused plenty of issues back then.

Fast forward, he lost his house a couple of months ago, didn’t keep up with loan payments. So he calls me up, says he needs a place to stay while he gets back on his feet.

I laid out a few ground rules: either pay rent ($400) or cover groceries (about $250-300), and absolutely no smoking in the house. He laughs, says “I’m your father; I shouldn’t have to pay.” But I don’t budge, so he reluctantly agrees to buy groceries.