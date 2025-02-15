'AITA for kicking my sister and her newborn out because she keeps calling my dog ‘dirty’?'

She freaked out, called me heartless for prioritizing a dog over her and the baby, and left crying. Now, my parents are furious, saying I should have been more accommodating. So, AITA for kicking my sister out over this?

So a bit more context: No father in the picture and my parents, while now judging me, have been very against her pregnancy since day 1. Basically they are now livid they have to deal with it I guess... so I'm trying not to take it personally

I feel like ITA only because of the newborn and lack of a present father tbh