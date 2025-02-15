'AITA for kicking my sister and her newborn out because she keeps calling my dog ‘dirty’?'

So, my sister (32F) just had a baby and needed a place to stay for a few months. I agreed because, you know, family. The only issue? I have a golden retriever, Max, who is my baby. He’s well-groomed, trained, and literally the sweetest dog ever.
From the second she moved in, she started making snide comments about how "dirty" he is, saying things like:
"Dogs don’t belong inside, especially near a newborn!"
"He’s covered in germs; I don’t want my baby getting sick."
"Can you lock him in a room when we’re in the living room?"
I tried to compromise by keeping him out of the nursery, but that wasn’t enough. She wanted me to keep him out of the house entirely. She even went as far as spraying disinfectant on my couch where he sleeps!
The final straw? I caught her kicking Max away with her foot when he came near the baby’s playmat. I lost it. I told her if she has such a problem with my "dirty" dog, she can find another place to stay.
She freaked out, called me heartless for prioritizing a dog over her and the baby, and left crying. Now, my parents are furious, saying I should have been more accommodating. So, AITA for kicking my sister out over this?
So a bit more context: No father in the picture and my parents, while now judging me, have been very against her pregnancy since day 1. Basically they are now livid they have to deal with it I guess... so I'm trying not to take it personally
I feel like ITA only because of the newborn and lack of a present father tbh
Clarifying a few things:
She kicked him pretty HARD.
She stayed with me because my family WOULD not have her.
Who cares what your parents think. They can house your homeless sister and her baby if they care about her! NOBODY who kicks a dog deserves any sympathy!!!
Well, they created your sis in the beginning, there for their problem to deal with. Exactly like your sis is responsible for getting pregnant with a deadbeat and not having a home of her own. Btw, OP, NTA (and give Max a hug and a kiss on the nose from this internet stranger, he's a good boi 💖)
NTA u cant go live with someone and complain about their own life and act all entitled when you get kicked out over it
OP yes try not to take things personally. You’re observant that some of your parents’ reactions come from the frustration with the pregnancy and your sister’s life choices (which probably really challenge their identities as “good parents”).
Add to that the pregnancy hormones that are taking your sister who isn’t exactly the most responsible critical thinker even in the best circumstances, and boom OP you have your generous offer to help your sister turn into a total Charlie Foxtrot.
nta. your parents need to be reminded that this wouldn’t be an issue at all if your sister had her own housing. how you come up in my house, needing a place to stay, and start disrespecting me and my pet? crazy behavior
I am feeling so much better reading your comments, I am starting to believe my family is livid just because she is now their problem.