'AITA for kicking my sister out of my baby shower because she called me old and selfish?'

My sister ( F,31) and I ( F,34) married around the same time 7 years ago. She decided to have kids right away. My husband ( M,35) and I decided to buy a house first , do a little travelling and have enough savings before having kids. My sister now has 4 kids.
I’m currently pregnant with our baby. I have been dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) and it’s been brutal. Luckily my MIL and my husband have been amazing to me and my boss allowed me to work from home until I give birth. My mom can’t help me much because she helps out my sister’s 4 kids a lot.
Yesterday was my baby shower that my SIL threw for me , people kept asking about how I was doing and I was talking about how HG is horrible . My sister decided to interrupt me and said “ honestly ! This is what happens when you get pregnant when you are old! I have had 4 pregnancies and never had these issues.
I guess you should have thought about this before all those trips and “we are not ready yet” bul$%&^% . Some of us made sacrifices in our 20’s “. I got furious . This wasn’t the first time she commented about my life so I told her to get the f(@* out. She grabbed my nieces and left.
My mom said I was being hormonal and should have just ignored her. My mom thinks my sister said that because she became a mom earlier than me and never enjoyed her life or even any alone time with her husband. My husband thinks I had every right to be upset because she was saying I deserve HG. Do I owe my sister an apology for kicking her out ?
You’re only 34. She’s an a$%#ole.
She constantly says she made a sacrifice so they can be done having babies by the time she was 30
Yeah, that's her problem. I had a kid at 42. Honestly, it worked better for my husband and I to have a child later in life. We built a good relationship, we traveled, became more financially stable, and could manage our emotions better. It made us better parents. Everyone has their own timeline. Your sister is just bitter because you chose differently. Nta
My bff had HG and she had her daughter at 26. So what is your sister saying? No one knows why some women have it and some don’t. Maybe your sister should have invested in a diploma instead of 4 babies. Just saying 🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️🤷🏽♀️
She is fully convinced this is an age related condition.
NTA. I got to pregnant with my first at 24 and got horrendous HG. It’s not caused by age it’s caused by body chemistry. However, I do recommend getting your gallbladder checked, everyone I know who has HG eventually has issues with or had their gallbladder removed.
It is horrible ! I told my husband we are one and done. I’m not going through this ever again
Not wrong. Your mom is sadly downplaying the harm of your sister's words. It is not the responsibility of the bullied to be kind to their bullies. I don't think you owe her an apology.
HG has nothing to do with age during pregnancy. It is absolutely miserable.
I'd have kicked your sister out too. You are not wrong.
NTA. Your sister sound like she is deeply unhappy with her life choices and thus feels that you should have some sort of punishment for choosing to wait until you were ready to bring children into your life.
She needs to take a hard look into the mirror with the help of the therapist to find out why she feels the way she does.