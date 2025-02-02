"AITA for kicking my sister out of my baby shower because she called me old and selfish?"

My sister ( F,31) and I ( F,34) married around the same time 7 years ago. She decided to have kids right away. My husband ( M,35) and I decided to buy a house first , do a little travelling and have enough savings before having kids. My sister now has 4 kids.

I’m currently pregnant with our baby. I have been dealing with hyperemesis gravidarum (HG) and it’s been brutal. Luckily my MIL and my husband have been amazing to me and my boss allowed me to work from home until I give birth. My mom can’t help me much because she helps out my sister’s 4 kids a lot.