AITA for kicking a nanny out of play-group?

There’s a nanny, Alexandra, with 1 child, 4m. She joined a few months ago and on her first month, she showed up with a dollar store pack of chalk for 20 kids, no snack, and no drink.

She said she forgot to tell her boss it was their turn to bring an activity so she had to pick something up on the way. Luckily, another nanny was already prepared for her turn the following Thursday so she covered for Alexandra.

The next month she was “sick” and needed someone to cover her day. I agreed to do it, then she showed up saying she was feeling better. The following month she never showed up. I talked to the other nannies and we agreed that Alexandra was no longer allowed to join the group because she clearly doesn’t want to do her part in the group.