'AITA for kicking my best friend out after he refused to help with bills and talked behind my back?'

He said yes—he has a big social media following, sold ebooks, and crowdfunded before. I even suggested we apply to local jobs. But still—nothing. No job. No money. Just Dollar Tree beans and hot dogs (that he couldn’t cook), while I stretched my savings to feed 3 people.

I brought it up again, and he got offended, saying I wasn’t being a good friend. I told him even strangers can’t live rent-free. He said we weren’t best friends anymore, so I gave him a few days to leave. That line broke me.

I had my baby’s father pick up our daughter so I could cool off.