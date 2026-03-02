'AITA for kicking my best friend out after she called my husband a charity project?'

I felt my blood boil. I didn't yell, but I told her very clearly that she was being incredibly disrespectful to both of us. I told her that Danny is the most supportive partner I’ve ever had and his goals involve more than just a bank balance.

She tried to laugh it off and said she was just looking out for me because money is the number one cause of divorce. I had enough. I stood up, took her plate, and told her she needed to leave.

She looked shocked and said I was being dramatic over a little honesty. My other friends were awkward and didn't really say anything, but Maya kept going, saying I was choosing a mediocre man over a decade of friendship.

I walked her to the door and shut it behind her.

Since then, Maya has been texting our group chat saying I have changed and that she is worried I am defensive because I know she is right. A couple of my friends messaged me privately saying that while Maya was out of line, kicking her out was extreme and made the whole night a disaster for everyone else.