'AITA for kicking my best friend out of my wedding?' 'There was ONE drunken kiss.'

I (29M) got married last weekend. It was supposed to be the happiest day of my life. I’ve been with my now-wife (27F) for five years, and we’ve had our ups and downs, but we’re solid. She’s my person.
My best friend, “Liv” (28F), has been in my life since we were both 14. We were inseparable for years—people always assumed we dated, but we never did. There was one drunken kiss in college, but we laughed it off and never went there again. Or so I thought.
Liv was my “Best Woman.” She planned half the bachelor weekend, helped coordinate the music, even picked out the whiskey for the bar. She and my wife had a civil relationship—not besties, but respectful.
The night before the wedding, Liv asked if she could talk privately. I thought it was something about the ceremony or nerves. Instead, she told me—out of nowhere—that she’s been in love with me since we were teenagers, and “can’t watch me marry someone else without at least telling me.”
I was stunned. I didn’t say much. She cried, apologized, said she didn’t want to ruin anything, and left. I spent that whole night tossing and turning, feeling guilty and confused. The next morning, I made a decision. I asked Liv not to come to the wedding.
I told her that I loved her as a friend but that what she said crossed a line and disrespected my fiancée. I didn’t want weird energy on our day, and my focus had to be on the woman I was marrying.
Liv left quietly. She hasn’t spoken to me since. But a bunch of mutual friends—including some of the groomsmen—think I was way too harsh, and that she was just “being honest” and “getting closure.” They said I humiliated her by cutting her out of something she helped build.
My wife supports what I did. She didn’t ask me to do it, but she said it made her feel protected. She never trusted Liv fully and admitted she always felt a tension she couldn’t name. So now I’m here, married, and wondering…AITA for kicking out my best friend of 15 years the morning of my wedding after she confessed feelings for me?
ScaredSafety3755 said:
She had the last 15 years to confess and chose the NIGHT before your wedding to do so. WTF. Well, you lost a friend and gained a wife. Good for you. NTA.
mitten-social said:
NTA. You started out your marriage by protecting it and showing your person they come first, high five.
feyshadowgirl said:
NTA. You left no room for mixed signals and made it clear that door was never open for her.
zonked282 said:
NTA, what is the alternative? pretend nothing happened and having your wife find out (and she would find out) at some point down the line that you hid this from her? how is that going to look?
Trailsya said:
NTA. Too bad that this selfish woman ruined your wedding after all, for all the drama that happened afterwards. You did the right thing. Never speak to that sneaky AH again.
fscsobe said:
NTA. Really something to think about, what is her true intention to tell you THE NIGHT before the wedding? Nothing good will come out of it telling you the night before except in hopes to disrupt your wedding in some way, and play with your emotions. I say keep very low contact with this "friend" in the future.