'AITA for kicking my best man out of my wedding minutes before the ceremony?' 'Enjoy your last days.'

I was so, so wrong. Jake planned my bachelor party, and I gave him one rule: NO STRIPPERS. Not because Sarah wouldn’t “allow” it (she literally didn’t care), but because I don’t like that stuff. It’s just not my vibe. So, of course, what does Jake do? He books not one, not two, but FOUR strippers.

The worst part? He paid one of them extra to try and sit on my lap. When I pushed her away and said I wasn’t interested, he burst out laughing and yelled, “Oh my god, you’re already whipped! Bro, you’re done for.” I was fuming. I left my own party early. The next morning, he texted me: “Damn, man. You really ARE a married guy already. RIP to your balls.”