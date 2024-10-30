'AITA for kicking my best friend out of my wedding party because of her husband?'

The next morning I sent her a text "You need to call me regarding the message I received from your husband" her response....."I need to call you? You can call him." So I called her that night, told her no one, especially someone's husband would talk to me that way. I told her it was rude and disrespectful. I told her I thought we were best friends and she could come to me with anything.

But why did her husband have to get involved? Especially because I had no idea she was feeling this way. Her response..she said she saw no problem with what he said to me and she has no control over messages. She also said she felt betrayed and left out. She kept asking "what about me? I'm the MOH"